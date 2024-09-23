Morning Buzz: September 23

1. Congratulations are in order this morning to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

They've now been certified through the Airports Council International's airport carbon accreditation program. The program is recognized internationally, with airports across the globe participating.

The ACA Program includes a framework that helps airports identify, manage, and ultimately reduce carbon emissions. The program comprises seven levels of certification.

2. The Ford International Airport was certified at "level 2," which recognizes ongoing reductions in carbon emissions and sets goals for future carbon management.

The world's largest Special Olympics training facility is open for athletes - and will make a real change in what accessibility and inclusion truly mean.

The Unified Sports and Inclusion Center hosted a ribbon cutting in Grand Rapids officially opening the outdoor fields that will host local, regional, and national events in everything from soccer to bocce to pickleball. The facility has also become a test site for special technology and design that will carry over into other facilities, offices, and spaces to ensure that people of all abilities are prioritized.

This is so significant for Special Olympics athletes because it is a space dedicated to them, it belongs to them and much of it was designed by them.

3. Join Arbor Circle on September 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn more about the bridge of

arbor circle during the end-of-summer celebration.

During the event, you'll have the opportunity to tour the Bridge Youth Shelter and learn more from staff about the different programs available for youth. In addition to a sneak peek of some exciting construction projects, this year's open house will feature snacks from new city neighbors' new city café.

The Bridge of Arbor Circle is a safe shelter program for youth, ages 10 to 17, who are facing homelessness, housing instability, or considering running away.

4. Hoptoberfest is in full swing at all HopCat locations now through October 6.

HopCat's culinary team has crafted special dishes that put a fun, flavorful twist on classic German fare, including the currywurst hoagie, mushroom spaetzle, and Hoptoberfest fries.

These savory creations offer unique flavors with beer-braised sausages, tender farmhouse pasta, and zesty beer-battered fries.

To complement these delicious dishes, HopCat will feature a selection of eight authentic Bavarian beers too.

5. Tickets are now on sale for the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Performances will be at Devos Performance Hall on January 21 through February 2.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including best musical, enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory.

A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

For more information visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.