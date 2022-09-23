Morning Buzz: September 23

1. Some of our smaller West Michigan scientists have created an out-of-this-world exhibit to enjoy during ArtPrize.

The Van Andel Institute worked with Girl Scouts of West Michigan Shore to Shore to create a Grand Rapids-sized solar system.

The center, of course, the sun is at the Van Andel Institute, and the rest of the scale model planets are at their relative distances around the city.

2. It's a thing that we don't know we need until we do. Rehabilitation can help you get your life back after an injury or illness. This week is National Rehabilitation Awareness Week and Mary Free Bed is recognizing and celebrating its teams who are changing lives through rehabilitation.

At Mary Free Bed, the rehabilitation team includes physical and occupational therapy, speech language pathology and so many others.

For more information on how they can help you, visit their website.

3. Some big news for the Grand Rapids Gold, they've named a new head coach. They've hired Andre Miller, a 17-year NBA veteran.

Miller brings extensive knowledge to the team, having appeared in over 1,300 career games. Miller spent seven of those seasons with the Denver Nuggets, of which Grand Rapids Gold is an affiliate.

He played as a point guard for nine different franchises with a career average of over 12 points a game. Along with Miller the Gold have promoted assistant coach Nate Babcock to associate head coach and brought in two new assistant coaches as well.

4. Get ready to rock! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and original guitarist of the band KISS, Ace Frehley, is coming to the Holland Civic Center Place on December 11.

Frehley's solo career, as both a recording artist and performer, has easily outpaced his former KISS bandmates. His current album, "Origins Volume 2", was released in 2020 and features guests such as Robin Zander and Lita Ford.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

5. More than 150 vendors will set up to sell their treasures at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville.

The fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market will be at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds today from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday starting at 8 in the morning.

Vendors will be selling handmade and vintage items and boutique clothing. There will also be plenty of food and a beer and wine tent.

You can get a two-day ticket for $15 and Saturday-only general admission is $5. Kids under 12 get in free.