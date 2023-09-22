Morning Buzz: September 22

1. Wish you spent your summer camping? Maybe start planning for next year. The Grand Rapids RV Outlet Show opens up today at 11 a.m. at LMCU Ballpark. It will feature more than 150 vehicles, where you can get an exclusive look at the newest models for the year before they reach dealerships. The camping community continues to grow with an estimated 80 million campers in the U.S. Studies show more millennials are buying campers. Experts say 2023 is going to be another record-breaking camping year.

2. Grand Rapids Christian Schools hosting a praise and worship celebration at Eagles Stadium. It'll take place on Sunday, September 24 at 5 p.m. GRCS says everyone is welcome to attend the event to help kick off '1 Big Week', a week-long celebration of faith, community, and service. Other events throughout the week include Spirit Week and the Eagle Dash. All the details are at grcs.org.

3. A new dog park is open in East Grand Rapids' Remington Park. The mayor and city leaders will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 26 at 4:30. The park features areas for small and big dogs, several seating options, benches, and picnic tables. Owners can also grab water at The Fillup Station as well as clean their dogs at the on-site shower. The park's hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. You're invited to attend the third annual Fall Fest at Kids' Food Basket. The free events are scheduled to be held Sunday, October 1 in Grand Rapids and October 7 at Ridge Point Community Church in Holland. Both festivals will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. You can look forward to fall treats, family fun, a photo booth, volunteer opportunities, and more. Doughnuts and cider will be made available on accessible barn patios too. You can RSVP to the Grand Rapids and Holland events on KFB's website.

5. Congratulations to Joshua Kortenhoven, a 9th grader at City High Middle School. He came out on top with this piece for the Consumers Energy Smart Art Competition. This annual event is held during ArtPrize - with the Grand Rapids Public School District. Students must submit a piece focused on clean-energy-related subjects. Joshua's winning piece is called Green Shoes - and it is on display for all ArtPrize on a large banner outside the substation at Fulton Street and Market Avenue downtown. He also won a $2,000 scholarship.