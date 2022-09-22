Morning Buzz: September 22

1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday.

There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books.

Schuler is also known for their fun TikTok videos.

2. Alice Cooper stopped by Grand Rapids for a concert last night, but before he hit the stage he hit the links at Egypt Valley Country Club with some of the golf coaches from Grand Rapids Community College.

Coaches say for the guy who sings "No More Mr. Nice Guy," he's actually really nice.

Cooper was born in Detroit and is an avid golfer.

3. What started as a fundraiser for local youth has grown into an event that will give the community a shot at landing a spot in Guinness World Records.

On Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at LMCU Ballpark the community is invited to be part of the biggest group of people ever assembled to do a simultaneous exercise, the jumping jack.

The Big Give Guinness World Records attempt is a fun, family event, open to all ages, and will include the record attempt, a boot camp-style workout, games, inflatables, dunk tanks, food, and drinks.

There is no cost to enter, but donations are encouraged to support the Big Give and help local youth who need school supplies and gifts at Christmas.

4. Enjoy the great outdoors right here in West Michigan by celebrating National Thrive Outside Day.

The City of Grand Rapids is celebrating on Saturday, September 24 with a "base camp" open house at the Roosevelt Park Community Gym. The day will include free food, family games, music, gear library tours, and camping equipment demos.

Other outdoor experiences will be taking place during October as well. For the full event details, go to grandrapidsmi.gov/thriveoutside.

5. We always say there's an app for that. Now there's an app to help you navigate Mt. Pleasant.

It allows users the ability to search local attractions and plan an entire trip. Users of the app will also have the ability to filter through different categories such as "stay", "to do", "dine" and "events".

It's available to download for free on both apple and android mobile devices.

