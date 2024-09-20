Morning Buzz: September 20

1. The 95th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition will be at the Muskegon Museum Of Art from September 26 through November 13.

A public reception and awards ceremony will be held on September 26 at 5 p.m. The exhibition features 150 Michigan artists from across the state with artwork ranging in media from painting, printmaking, ceramics, and more.

15 prizes are awarded to artists with the largest prize being $1500 for best of show. The Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition began in 1929 and is the longest-running juried show of its kind in Michigan.

2. The University of Michigan Health West going to the dogs. Meet Jake, a 3-legged golden lab mix, and Blaze, a King Charles spaniel. They were on hand in the hospital's professional building lobby to meet and greet patients and staff.

UM Health West brings in furry friends to help lift people's mental and emotional health. The hospital has 11 different dogs to use that are certified through the West Michigan Therapy Dog Program.

The dogs come for a visit once a month and rotate through the different hospital buildings.

3. A Glimpse Of Africa is inviting you to their 2024 Gala And Awards event.

It's taking place on October 18th at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville. Enjoy a night of fine dining, live entertainment, and a moving awards ceremony honoring individuals and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of African immigrants and refugees.

Individual tickets are $75 with paired tickets selling for $125.

Grab yours today at aglimpseofafrica.org.

4. Fever's candlelight concert series is set to light up the event center at Fricano Place in Muskegon–Norton Shores with a special Halloween-themed show. It's happening on October 11 starting at 8:45 p.m.

The haunted evening will feature favorite movie soundtracks, including the Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, Thriller, and many more. The unique musical program welcomes everyone from the age of 8 and up.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased at feverup.com.

5. Experience Monster Jam live and become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun at Van Andel Arena on March 7-9.

Watch gravity-defying stunts, and heart-pounding races, and watch as the world's best drivers tear up on the dirt as they battle for the event championship in four competitions.

These tickets would make great holiday gifts and can be purchased now at ticketmaster.com.