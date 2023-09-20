Morning Buzz: September 20

1. A local designer is bringing her love of European antiques and vintage pieces to all of us during a pop-up event this weekend.

Deidre Remtema of Deidre Interiors is unveiling Monroe North Imports, a pop-up showcase of handpicked pieces from around Europe. There will be hundreds of antiques, vintage, and one-of-a-kind pieces ranging from furniture and lighting to home accessories and art.

This event is Friday from 4 to 8 and then Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1615 Monroe NW in downtown GR.

2. The City Of Grand Rapids looking for young people to join the Mayor's Youth Council.

The group is made up of 9th through 12th-grade students who are city residents.

The council members serve a 1-year term from October to May. During that time, they'll gather input from area youth, promote awareness of the strengths and abilities of their peers, and coordinate with other local and national organizations.

Applications are due by September 25. To apply head to ourcommunityschildren.com.

3. Whether you're a fan of game night, competitive to the core, or a local history buff, you'll want to be a part of this experience that happens just one weekend a year.

Come play the Game of Life: Olden Days Edition at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.

Each night features two rounds of the game, the first from 6 to 7 p.m. and the second from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Each time slot can accommodate five teams of four players each.

You can register on Eventbrite and learn more at lakeshoremusuem.org.

4. Did you know that fall is actually a great time for planting flowers? Here's your opportunity to buy a few at the Kent Conservation District's Fall Native Plant Sales.

September 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. browse and buy all your favorite wildflowers, grasses, and various potted plants at 3200 Eagle Park Drive in Grand Rapids.

Also, you can pre-order tree and shrub seedlings too. Learn more at kentconservation.org.

5. Just a heads up, National Coffee Day is September 29 and it's a big deal at Biggby Coffee.

This year, if you stop into one of the 360+ high-energy coffeehouses on that Friday you'll receive a free 20-ounce brewed coffee.

Each brewed coffee can be upgraded in size or with modifiers for an additional cost.