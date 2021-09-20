Morning Buzz: September 20

1. The Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven continues today.

The fiesta celebrates the contributions from the Hispanic community that makes Grand Haven the city it is today.

Events include a concert at the waterfront, a car show spread out throughout the week, and youth activities.

There will also be food trucks.

The festivities will last through this Saturday.

2. Law enforcement officials in Michigan could be getting new police cars. Ford announced their Mustang Mach-E is being sent to Michigan State Police's annual vehicle evaluation to see how it holds up against the current cars and trucks available to police departments.

The electric Mach-E will be tested on its performance across a variety of tests, including braking, acceleration, and lapping.

While Ford sent their Mustang Mach-E GT for testing, they said they are willing to work with individual police departments to customize the Mach-E's to their liking.

3. McDonald's is launching a new fashion line in partnership with retailer Box Lunch.

Items for sale include a Hamburglar enamel pin, t-shirts, a cosmetic bag, a backpack, pajama pants, and socks.

Box Lunch says it will donate a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent in a store, or online, in a partnership with Feeding America.

The items will be available starting today at Box Lunch stores, and boxlunch.com.

4. It's time to celebrate the most popular pizza ever, pepperoni pizza!

The first pizza was reportedly created in 1889 by Raffaele Esposito. Since then, pizza has evolved. People put a multitude of toppings on their pie from anchovies and pineapple to sausage and bacon.

However, pepperoni pizza is the most popular. According to a poll by YouGov, 64 percent of Americans say pepperoni is their favorite pizza topping.