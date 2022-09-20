Morning Buzz: September 20

1. It's the perfect excuse to get your hands dirty. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss along with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help plant trees.

The goal is to plant 200 trees and give away 50 more. The first shift will be on Friday, September 30 from 1 to 4 and there will be two shifts on Saturday, October 1.

This initiative supports the shared goal of the city and friends to grow the urban tree canopy to 40 percent throughout the city.

More information is at friendsofgrparks.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is returning this year. This will be the run's 30th year in Beer City.

The Thanksgiving morning tradition draws thousands of people. The 5K walk-run raises money for GRPS after-school athletics. It'll start on Fulton Street outside of Van Andel Arena and wind through downtown before returning to Van Andel to finish.

The family-friendly run will happen on November 24. Runners can sign up now for $35.

3. Congratulations to GRPS sophomore Eleanor Broberg. She's the winner of the 2022 SmartArt competition at ArtPrize.

Her artwork called "The Metamorphosis" not only took home the top prize but she always received a $2,000 scholarship and a new MacBook courtesy of Consumers Energy.

You can go to force4michigan.com to learn more about her artwork. The SmartArt contest is an annual student art competition focused on clean energy-related subjects.

4. The Garden of Love ArtPrize piece is finished! Local artist Cynthia Hagedorn and 15 children put their heart and soul into this.

All of them work with her through her Care on Canvas organization. It provides opportunities for kids and adults dealing with anything from illness to injury to grief or disability to express themselves through art.

They started this project by sitting down for tea to talk about life. Over four days, 34 hours, and gallons of paint, the product is finished. The window clings were painted by children who couldn't leave the hospital.

Check out all the car canvases and vote here for your favorite.

5. 2022 marks 175 years since more than 450 people from the Netherlands settled in what's now known as Zeeland. The city is celebrating its history with a celebration, alongside the Zeeland Historical Society.

It kicks off Sunday, October 2 with an organ and trumpet recital at Second Reformed Church, and runs through the weekend of October 7 when Pumpkinfest will take over.

There will be historic tours, a celebration dinner, and a tea social. You can find the full lineup on feelthezeel.com.