Morning Buzz: September 2

1. If your kids love playing at Catch Air, you have only a few more days to enjoy it. After a decade in business, the indoor play facility for children ten and under is shutting down for good.

In a Facebook post the owners said "This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when the reward of owning this amazing business no longer outweighs the sacrifice of our time together as a family."

Catch Air's last day in business will be Sunday, September 4.

The 28th street location is the only catch air in Michigan. There are 10 more locations in Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey.

2. If you're a fan of the water, we have some good news for you.

The aqua park at Arvesta Sport Complex in South Haven is extending its season. They'll be open September 9 through 11, 12 through 15, and 16 through 18 and will close for the season on September 19.

At the aqua park, you can enjoy their floating obstacle course, water slides, and kayak and paddleboard area.

For hours and more just head to their website.

3. Grand Rapids Gold has released its game schedule for the year.

The Gold will start their season on November 5 in Indiana.

They'll be home for the first time on November 10 against the Motor City Cruise. The Gold's home opener on November 10 will be the team's debut in their new home, Van Andel Arena.

4. If you've ever wanted to have your writing published, here's your chance. Kent District Library is back with its 11th annual Write Michigan short story contest.

Michigan writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, and adults.

Writers can enter in either English or Spanish. Winning entries will be published and receive cash prizes.

Stories can be submitted at writemichigan.org through Wednesday, November 30.

5. A reminder about Fox 17's 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign, for the next two weeks we are collecting donations to help Grand Rapids Public School elementary students choose and buy their books.

Scan the QR code in the video for all the info on the campaign. Donate at fox17online dot com or text 'WXMI' to 50155 to donate.

6. Do you have the cutest, most photogenic pet ever? If so, it's time to make them a star.

Kent District Library is accepting photos of pets to be featured in their pet calendar. Photo submissions are accepted online through September 14 and must include a literacy theme.

An online public vote will take place from September 19 through 26 to determine the 12 featured pets.

The pet calendars, which will feature many KDL programs, will be available in all KDL branches for a $20 donation by October 31.