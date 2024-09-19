Morning Buzz: September 19

1. American Humane announcing the top 25 semi-finalists in the 2024 Hero Dog Awards, including one courageous canine from Wayland.

Meet Coby. In October 2023, while crossing a busy intersection, Coby pulled his partner back just in time to avoid a speeding fire engine. The onlookers were in awe, shouting praises for the incredible dog that had just saved a life. This incident, and many others, highlighted how essential Coby's assistance is.

Beyond the daily tasks, Coby has helped his partner reconnect with the community, easing fears and opening doors to new relationships. Coby is not just a service dog; he's a hero and a protector.

Public voting is open until October 9 as he competes to make it to the next and final round of the competition. Vote now at herodogawards.org.

2. Another great opportunity to be immersed in history at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

The archivist of the United States, Dr. Colleen Shogan will be visiting the museum for the ribbon cutting to the showcase exhibit, "The Betty Ford Blip: Betty Ford's Fight Against Breast Cancer."

Visitors will be able to learn more about the First Lady's breast cancer diagnosis just six weeks into her husband's presidency. It was an era when breast cancer was a private disease, but Betty decided to go public with her diagnosis and give the media access to her recovery. Those actions transformed breast cancer awareness in the U.S.

Dr. Shogun will be there to open the exhibit on September 26 at 3 p.m.

3. The Whitecaps season is over, and that means construction season can start at LMCU Ballpark.

In January 2023, officials announced plans to overhaul the park. Projects getting underway include replacing the field and drainage system, reconfiguring the dimensions of the outfield, terrace space additions, and more.

All of these renovations should wrap up before the 2025 season opener on Friday, April 4.

4. Guess who's back? The Harlem Globetrotters will once again bring their high-flying, world-famous show to Van Andel Arena next year.

Expect fun and innovative challenges that will showcase their impressive skills and seemingly impossible feats of athleticism.

Tickets for the January 28 game go on sale on Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. All the details are at harlemglobtrotters.com.

5. If you missed David's epic climb up the Amway Grand Plaza on Friday, don't despair: you can catch the massive, 35-foot puppet in action through the rest of ArtPrize.

David, who weighs 200 pounds and is built from thick pieces of aluminum woven together, will be on display for the next nine days at 45 Ottawa Avenue. There you can not only view but take control of the marionette using pulleys to operate his arms, legs, and head.

ArtPrize also offers a free "fast pass," where a group of up to six visitors can "skip the line" and book time to interact with the puppet.

To find out more, visit artprize.org.