Morning Buzz: September 19

1. Family Promise of West Michigan is doing what it can to end homelessness - one family at a time.

The organization just bought two mobile home parks in West Michigan, the Country Corners Mobile Estates and Eastern Villa Mobile Home Park.

This is all part of a $7 million initiative to safeguard affordable housing and make homeownership more accessible to families.

2. Why should kids have all the story time fun? Adults enjoy stories, too. Join the Grand Rapids Public Library at the Golden Age at the Creston Brewery to sit back and relax as library staff and special guests read short stories aloud.

Free appetizers are first come, first served, and drinks are available for purchase. The next event is on October 16 at 6:30 p.m. It'll be an evening of Halloween fun and scary stories with high-energy entertainer and host DeeDee Chanute. Costumes are encouraged.

3. Tulip Time is looking for artists.

The organizers want to put together a temporary installation called “Pedals In Bloom.” But in this case, the flower petals are bike pedals, in line with next year's theme, “Bikes and Blooms.”

If you've got a great idea, submit your pitch on the Tulip Time website. If chosen, you'll receive a bike or bike parts to work with.

Then the public will vote for a winner to receive a $500 grand prize.

4. A popular brunch location in Grand Rapids is now serving up dinner.

Lucy's in the Creston Neighborhood will offer a variety of dishes, including milk braised pork, steak and eggs, and root vegetable hash, among others. The menu features several vegetarian options and vegan dishes will be available upon request.

A full-service bar featuring craft cocktails made with local spirits, beer, and wine by the glass will also be available.

Right now, the dinner menu will be available Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the goal to expand in the coming months.

5. Local concert venue Midtown is partnering with the Greater Michigan Chapter of the National Black MBA Association to bring national artists from the Detroit area to Grand Rapids.

The fresh produce concert series kicks off on Friday the 22nd with Peter Collins, an incredibly talented singer, songwriter, and musical interpreter.

The NBMBAA was established here to lead in education, wealth building, and growth opportunities for the historically underrepresented throughout their lives. These events encourage community and connection - in hopes of attracting and retaining a diverse workforce locally.

For a full schedule and for tickets, head to themidtowngr.com.