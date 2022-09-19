Morning Buzz: September 19

1. What better time than fall in Michigan to discover a new walking path? Now through September 25 is officially Michigan Trails Week.

The DNR is encouraging you to find a new trail or visit a favorite one during the next couple of days and share them on your social media accounts.

Also, feel free to lend a hand. The DNR is always looking for volunteers to help keep our trails in good shape.

To learn more just head to michigan.gov/dnrtrails.

2. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park wants your artwork to display. They're now accepting entries for the annual Ray and Nancy Loescher Art Competition.

Artists are encouraged to submit original two-dimensional works inspired by Meijer Gardens. The winning entries, one each in two-dimensional and photography will receive $5,000 purchase awards in addition to becoming a part of the renowned Meijer Gardens permanent collection.

To register head to meijergardens.org/award.

3. It's only week two and the lions are in the win column! From the start, the Lions scored early and often to help get them this win.

It started with a field goal, safety, and a touchdown all in the first quarter. Three different players scored for the Lions. They're now 1-1.

They'll take on the Vikings next Sunday.

4. Here's an opportunity for you to watch a free performance of the Grand Rapids Symphony. Wolverine Worldwide is sponsoring this Saturday afternoon event which will be a part of Rockford's Harvest Festival.

Pre-concert family activities will begin at 1 p.m., with the concert starting at 2:30 and ending around 3:30. It'll be held at the Wolverine Worldwide Greenspace on North Main Street.

5. The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season on Saturday.

Audiences will be able to hear Tchaikovsky's dramatic Fourth Symphony. The concert will open with a work by Michigan-born composer James Lee III , "Emotive Transformations."

Also this season, the symphony is bringing back pre-concert talks for masterworks performances with a panel of artistic voices.

Tickets and more details can be found at kalamazoosymphony.com.