Morning Buzz: September 18

1. Bring your creativity and get ready to build with some Legos at the first-ever Brickworld in Grand Rapids.

Lego enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to bring their creativity to the expo, which will have Lego displays, vendor booths, play stations, interactive activities, and more. There will be displays taking up over 50,000 square feet, along with working Lego machines.

On Friday, September 22 the expo kicks off with a VIP night. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can explore the massive displays and even add their own creations to an interactive Lego City that will stay up throughout the expo.

To get your tickets head to brickworld.com.

2. There are still plenty of great golf days left in West Michigan - so why not play 18 and help support our youth.

First Tee West Michigan is partnering with the City of Grand Rapids for a "Caddie Program" at Indian Trails Golf Course.

The program is meant to foster mentorship and create meaningful connections with students and golfers in our community. Golfers can partner with a caddy in the program now through early October - when you book a tee time at Indian Trails. They are all trained in golf etiquette, course management, and other responsibilities.

Also, caddies in the program have a chance to earn the life-changing Evans Scholarship. Learn more at firstteewestmichigan.org.

3. If you're a purse collector or just love the idea of a new handbag, you need to get your hands on these tickets.

It's the "Power Of The Purse" event that supports Every Woman's Place - an organization that strengthens families in Muskegon County and serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

This year's event is on October 12 at Barclay Place Event Center.

The evening includes live and silent auctions, dinner, and unique drinks that will make the evening sparkle.

Learn more and get your tickets at everywomansplace.org.

4. Grand Rapids, get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their triumphant return to Van Andel Arena.

This is your chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, while taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, on January 28th.

Tickets go on sale on September 25 at 10 a.m. at harlemglobetrotters.com.

5. Grand Rapids Public Schools and the GRPS Foundation gearing up for the 2023 Turkey Trot.

The morning begins at 8:10 a.m. with the LMCU Mini Trot, a fun run for children 12 and under, followed by My Team Triumph, and the 5k community run/walk.

This annual event has become one of the largest Thanksgiving Day experiences in West Michigan, with well over 4,000 runners.

The event directly benefits GRPS student-athletes. To register head to runsignup.com.