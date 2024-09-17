Morning Buzz: September 17

1. Two breast cancer prevention rallies are coming to Grand Rapids. The first one is on September 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids Riverside Park's Island Shelter.

The second one is taking place on September 22 from noon to 1 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. Local experts, community advocates, and breast cancer survivors will all be in attendance in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will feature a unique blend of percussionists to "Beat The Drum" for breast cancer prevention. Everyone is invited to enjoy the music and raise their voice.

2. Join professional, empowered women over breakfast with the American Cancer Society.

The Pink and Powerful Breakfast will feature four West Michigan leaders. Women who are shattering the glass ceiling and want to share their stories of overcoming obstacles, leading with courage, and finding strength in the face of adversity.

This is happening Wednesday, October 2 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the City Flats Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $20 and breakfast is included.

3. The Boston Square Neighborhood in Grand Rapids is being transformed.

The second phase of the initiative has officially broken ground on a four-story, 57-unit apartment building. It's called the" F-2 Building", and will feature one, two, and three-bedroom apartments intended to be mixed-income and affordable. The building will also feature commercial retail space on the ground floor.

Amplify GR is facilitating the project to make the neighborhood its self-contained part of the city.

The new building is expected to be completed in 2026.

4. The oldest bar in the Grand Rapids area is scheduled to reopen later this month.

"Nick Fink's" was founded way back in 1888 and has served as a gathering place for generations of locals & visitors in the Comstock Park community.

The popular tavern shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll be back in business on September 23rd for their grand reopening.

Nick Fink's is hiring too! Those interested can apply at gilmorejobs.com.

5. Are you a fan of card games and looking for a fun evening out with friends or family? If so, the Hackley and Hume Historic Site of the Lakeshore Museum Center invites you to their classic card game night.

On September 27 and 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., join them for an evening of entertainment and friendly competition as you dive into classic card games like euchre, rummy, and cribbage.

Admission is $12 for members of the Lakeshore Museum and $15 for non-members. Space is limited, so register today at lakeshoremuseum.org.