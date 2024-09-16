Morning Buzz: September 16

1. Here's a great opportunity for any job seekers out there. The Lowell Area Job Fair is taking place on September 24 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lowell Middle School Cafeteria.

It'll feature over 30 companies, including major employers such as Litehouse Inc. and Enwork, as well as small businesses eager to grow their teams.

You're encouraged to bring resumes or application info, network with hiring managers, and take advantage of on-the-spot interviews.

For more information about the event, including registration details visit discover Lowell.org/jobfair.

2. Get ready to plan your dream wedding at the 20th annual Fall Bridal Show Of West Michigan.

It's back at DeVos Place on Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From the latest trends to timeless classics, explore a wide variety of top-notch wedding vendors. Enjoy food samples, a fashion show, and enter to win prizes.

You can learn more at kohlerexpo.com.

3. Registration is now open for the 32nd annual GRPS Turkey Trot.

Held annually on Thanksgiving, the mini trot starts at 8:10 a.m. followed by the 5k run/walk at 8:30 a.m.

The goal of this year's Turkey Trot is to break the two records set last year in both participation and fundraising. Last year 5,834 people participated in the race and it raised more than $100,000 for GRPS Athletics.

Head to runsignup.com to register.

4. Dixon's Violin is coming to the Playhouse At White Lake on September 28.

He has done over 1,000 concerts across North America, including giving five TED talks/performances, over ten years at Burning Man, plus radio, TV, and film appearances.

A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time and invented a whole new music genre.

Tickets to his human kindness tour start at $25 and are on sale now at dixonsviolin.com.

5. Bricks and minifigs unite Lego fans and tabletop role-playing enthusiasts in an epic quest to break a world record.

On October 19, from 3 to 7:30 p.m., Bricks And Minifigs across the United States and Canada will host the largest connected tabletop role-playing game ever attempted.

This event promises to be an unforgettable adventure filled with fantastical creatures, treacherous battles, and daring quests.

To secure a spot in this record-breaking adventure, participants can register online at bricksandminifigs.com. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.