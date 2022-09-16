Morning Buzz: September 16

1. The 4th annual Fall Bike Celebration Weekend begins today in the Kalamazoo area. The weekend offers many bicycling-related events and raises awareness of the need to bike safely as the hours of darkness increase during the fall.

Today the first 30 bicyclists to ride their bikes to the Vicksburg Farmers market can receive a $5 coupon good for purchases at the market.

On Saturday morning a free bike rodeo for children will be taking place. The full schedule can be found at fallbikecelebration.org.

2. ArtPrize is in full swing, and there are so many unique exhibits to take in, but it's not often we can see artists at work, painting a car, and they're including lots of young "budding" artists in their pieces.

The message here: art is the vehicle for connectivity. This is called "Garden of Love," but it won’t be finished until Sunday.

West Michigan artist, Cynthia Hagedorn will put the base on the Honda Pilot, but she is just prepping the canvas for little artists.

Young patients from Helen DeVos, Mary Freebed and Make A Wish will paint part of this garden.

They will create the flowers while she will provide the paint, the love, and the support and help them fulfill their dreams of creating something that will make a mark on the art world during such a monumental event.

3. Muskegon Community College introducing "Centered," their first public art exhibition of the school year.

Taking place at MCC's Overbrook Gallery, the show features the work of West Michigan ceramic artists and runs through October 21.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

4. Grand Rapids Public Schools Southwest Elementary Academia Bilingue celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a parade Thursday morning.

Here you can see all the students with banners, posters, and decorations all representing Hispanic heritage.

School board members and superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby participated in the event.

GRPS celebrates its diversity; the district's scholars represent more than 80 countries and their families speak more than 70 languages. About 40 percent of GRPS scholars are of Hispanic heritage.

5. Cheers to Perrin Brewing Company. They're celebrating 10 years with their anniversary Backyard Bash.

It's tomorrow starting at 2 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, yard games, and of course beer including some classics they've stashed in their vault.

You must be 21 and older for the event.

Tickets are $10 and can be found on Eventbrite.