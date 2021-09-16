Morning Buzz: September 16

1. A new outdoor space called The Haymarket Plaza is opening in downtown Kalamazoo today.

A dedication ceremony is happening from 6-9 p.m. between Main Street East and Haymarket Buildings. It will include an announcement about future use for The Plaza, live music, and food and beverages will be available

for purchase from Millennium Restaurant Group.

The event is free, but you're encouraged to RSVP by going to Eventbrite.com and search Haymarket Plaza.

2. The creativity, curiosity, and awesomeness of ArtPrize is back!

Starting today, nearly a thousand artists will be showing off their creations at more than 100 different locations throughout Grand Rapids.

It's the 11th year for the full competition after launching Project One in 2019 and taking a break in 2020 due to COVID.

The organization is awarding $450,000 directly to artists and runs through October 3.

3. While ArtPrize kicks off today, some local artists are still fine-tuning their work.

The Grand Rapids Ballet has a performance coming up with a special message behind it. It's entitled "Created by Circumstance."

The performance is meant to bring awareness to homelessness in Grand Rapids.

The ballet is partnering with Degage Ministries, a non-profit that helps those experiencing homelessness.

The dance, a year in the making, will debut with its first performance next Wednesday at Heartside Park at 5:30.

4. Fast forward to the last weekend of ArtPrize, the Beer City Brewers Guild is celebrating all things Beer City with Brews at the Calder.

The festival will feature beer from more than 30 Grand Rapids Breweries. The guild says this year has been hard on all of us, and it's time to kick back and celebrate what makes this city grand.

The party is free to the public and is being held Saturday on October 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Calder Plaza.

5. Heinz wants you to enjoy every last drop. The condiment company announced its latest venture, a Heinz Packet Roller.

To use the roller all you have to do is put the packet into one end and pull it out the other, as the packet slides through, every drop of ketchup will squeeze out.

The handy device is shaped like a tiny bottle of ketchup and can be carried around on a keychain.