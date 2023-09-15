Morning Buzz: September 15

1. Kids Food Basket is expanding in Muskegon County with a new home.

The organization helps lift young students in West Michigan through nutritious food and education - and this facility will help it serve even more children along the lakeshore.

Over 16,000 students live at or near the poverty line, so the need is great. So far, the organization has raised $1.7 million to buy and renovate the building on Apple Avenue but still needs to raise one million more.

If you would like to learn more about the project or donate to this project, head to kidsfoodbasket.org.

2. If you're a student or educator you can get $30 "rush" tickets for "Funny Girl".

A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. Rush tickets may be purchased in person two hours before the show when the box office opens.

Funny Girl will be on stage at Devos Performance Hall from September 19-24.

Learn more at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

3. Here's a great excuse to find a little retail therapy this weekend. Downtown Holland is hosting its second annual Back To School Charity Shopping Event Saturday.

Participating downtown restaurants will be donating 15 percent of all sales to support Hand 2 Hand and Kids Food Basket - two non-profits dedicated to making sure no child in our schools goes hungry.

More than 30 different businesses are involved, head to downtownholland.com to learn more.

4. The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park celebrates fall with its Chrysanthemums and More Exhibit.

It features expansive, immersive displays, fall foliage, and family-friendly activities. Local florists are working with Meijer Gardens horticulturists to make tapestry exhibits - from wall hangings to garden beds. Be inspired by the autumn colors, ornamental cabbages and kale, grasses, and more.

Several special events are tied to the exhibition that runs through the end of October. Head to meijergardens.org for a full schedule.

5. Enjoy living history this weekend at Van Raalte Farm in Holland.

They'll be commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Battle Of Gettysburg.

There will be 150 re-enactors, cavalry, artillery, musicians, and special impressionists including President Lincoln and General Lee.

On Saturday the camp is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's a free event and everyone is welcome.