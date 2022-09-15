Morning Buzz: September 15

1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing.

Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan.

The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took place in August. Around 300 people hit the links for the cause.

2. The shops on Northland Drive are celebrating fall and the grand opening of a brand new store.

The Mason Jar, the Art Stand, and Evolve Fitness Studio are hosting a Sip and See event this Thursday evening!

There will be live music, snacks, giveaways, and much more! Stop by from 6 to 8 p.m. and shop for some great deals.

3. The "Come As You Are Gayla" is a first-of-its-kind event to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color in Kalamazoo. It's a way to encourage inclusion and the power we all have at the ballot box.

Artist Maya James will have a series of more than 30 original works featuring black and queer community members, leaders, entertainers, and more. Plus, there will be a DJ, hors d'oeuvres, fun, dancing, and opportunities to register to vote.

It's at The Experience in Farmer's Alley in Kalamazoo on Saturday, September 24.

4. This fall brings the return of a pure Michigan favorite. Shorts Brewing in partnership with Pure Michigan just released their Autumn IPA. They say it's balanced with hop bitterness and malty, fruited sweetness with hops grown by local farmers.

Due to demand, Short's moved Pure Michigan Autumn IPA from a one-time drop to a three-month seasonal run with distribution out of Michigan for the first time.

5. Have your pizza been delivered by a robot? Well, that could be happening sooner than you think.

Magna, a global tech company, showed off this autonomous electric pizza delivery robot during an auto show in Detroit this week. One of the robots has been working for a Detroit-area pizzeria since March.

During that time it has delivered hundreds of pizzas to residential and commercial locations.