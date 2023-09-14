Morning Buzz: September 14

1. Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is holding a food collection drive on September 18 to help families of hospitalized children.

This drive ensures families have the comfort of home-cooked meals and grab-n-go snacks so they can focus on the health of their children.

People can stop by the house, on Cedar Street in Grand Rapids, between 3 and 6 p.m. to donate individually packed shelf-stable snacks, as well as boxed and canned foods.

2. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is holding its annual West Side Walk on Saturday to honor the thousands of lives impacted through the club's free cancer and grief programs.

Each month, Gilda's Club provides over 150 'free' cancer and grief programs. The money raised will help provide the programming.

Registration and check-in begin at 10 a.m. at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. The opening ceremony starts at 11 with the walk following. The walk ends at Gilda's Club and a block party will follow.

For more information or to register, head to gildasclubgr.org.

3. Attention all leaf peepers! If you want to know the best places to find epic fall colors, county road agencies are hoping to help.

The County Road Association has a list of the don't miss fall color drives, depending on where you are. Just head to the CRA's website, micountyroads.org/mibackroads.

If you find some epic spots and want to share them, you can post photos on the CRA's Facebook page and include #mibackroads.

4. Here's another way to enjoy the fall colors. 'Run with Nuns' on a scenic path through Franciscan Life Process Center's Lowell campus.

The 9th annual event is on Saturday, October 7. You get to enjoy a variety of live music stations featuring opera, Irish, rock, and folk music to motivate and inspire you, plus enjoy coffee and freshly baked cinnamon rolls made by the sisters.

This year the goal is to raise $30,000 for its music therapy scholarship fund. Get your running shoes ready now and register at runsignup.com/trailrun2023.

5. Attention all newly engaged brides and grooms, get help planning your wedding at the 19th annual Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan. It is back at Devos Place on October 15.

The Sunday show will feature more than one hundred wedding-focused businesses offering products, services, samples, and a runway fashion show.

To buy tickets and register for door prizes just head to kohlerexpo.com.