Morning Buzz: September 14

1. Calvin University is opening its new school of business today with a big celebration.

The 25,000-square-foot building features both new and renovated space. The new building will serve undergraduate, graduate, and certificate-seeking students, as well as serve as a space for the West Michigan business community to build connections.

The event is open to the public. They'll be offering tours, as well as having a brief dedication and ribbon cutting. West Michigan business leaders, Calvin administration, and students will be in attendance.

That takes place today from 5 to 7:30.

2. Calling all West Michigan artists. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is seeking submissions for original art installations to showcase in its $110 million Concourse A expansion.

Artists interested in submitting a proposal can do so for three different categories: terrazzo flooring suspended art and wall art.

More information can be found at flyford.org.

3. A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some national attention.

Hamburger Mikey in Muskegon will be featured in America’s best restaurants.

They opened up in 2016 and serve everything from juicy burgers to hot dogs, sandwiches, and hand-cut fries.

Filming will take place next Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. and they'd love for their loyal customers to come and join them.

4. A fun Halloween experience is coming to West Michigan.

Jack-o'-Lantern World, which began in the Chicago area, has now expanded to four cities including Grand Rapids.

It's described as "an amazing trail filled with thousands of jack-o'-lanterns hand-carved by over 50 artisans".

It'll be at Millennium Park from September 29 through October 30.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday at noon.

Just head to thejackolanternworld.com/grandrapids for all the details.