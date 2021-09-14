Morning Buzz: September 14

1. The COVID-19 vaccine has been a hot topic for the past year, but now it's time to consider getting a flu shot.

Influenza season start in October, and it's best to get vaccinated before the illness starts to circulate.

Meijer is offering flu shots right now. Text "FLU" to 75049 to schedule an appointment.

2. A young man on a mission to mow dozens of lawns in Muskegon has finally reached a big milestone!

On Labor Day, JR Atcherhoff had just finished moving 47 lawns. Now, he's completed his 50 yard challenge with only a few hiccups.

At yard 49, the 8-year-old ran over a bees nest, but JR kept pushing through, finishing about a week later.

He's now expecting a visit from the owner of the 50 Yard Challenge Company in October where he'll get his own lawnmower.

The entire mission is to teach young people the value of hard work.

3. The Circle Theatre of Grand Rapids has announced its 2022 season.

The main stage and summer concert series include Rent, The Music Man, Under Pressure, and much more.

It will kick off the season with "Nobody Does It Better: The Music of James Bond" in April.

For more details and ticket sales, head to their website.

4. Have an old car seat laying around? Bring it to a Target. The company announced it's bringing back its car seat trade-in program.

According to Target, it doesn't matter if your old car seat is expired or damaged, just bring it to a local Target store and you'll get discounts for strollers and other baby items.

The old car seats will be recycled. Since the retailer started the program, Target was able to recycle more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats.

The program will last until September 25.

5. Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones today. It's set to happen during a virtual event at 1 p.m.

The new phones include the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life, and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next generation Airpod Three.