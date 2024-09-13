Morning Buzz: September 13

1. Blandford Nature Center always has family-friendly and nature-focused programming at its grand rapids location but now they're bringing them to the parts of Kent County.

Throughout the month of September, the nature preserve will provide educational programs at three parks in Kent County for families to take part in and enjoy. The programs range from guided nature walks to birding classes for adults.

The full schedule of programs can be found at blandfordnaturecenter.org. Also, you must register ahead of time for each program you wish to attend.

2. The Michigan Apple Fest is back. It's happening September 20 and 21 in downtown Sparta.

Highlights you don't want to miss include baking, tasting, snacking on apple pies, the apple sling shot contest, adult apple pie eating contest, kids crafts, fireworks and more.

For all the details and the complete schedule just head to spartachamber.com.

3. Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan needs your help to restock their pantry. A full pantry helps ensure families staying at the house have access to the comfort of homecooked meals, easy meals and individually packaged snacks.

On September 17 from noon to 4 p.m. the doors will be open to the house so you can drop off items. Some things on the wish list include granola bars, fruit snacks, soups, pasta sauces and dessert mixes like cake and brownies.

If you can't drop off your donations in person, you can still participate by shopping on amazon and shipping your items directly to the house.

4. Who's ready for some cornhole? There's a tournament coming up raising money for a great cause.

Mid-Michigan honor flight takes veterans to the nation's capital to visit military memorials and it's all completely free. The cornhole tournament will help them pay for future trips to Washington, D.C.

It's happening at the cedar rock sportsplex in cedar springs at 1 p.m. on October 26. Teams can enter with a $50 donation.

Those who are interested can sign up by downloading the Scoreholio app and search for the mid-Michigan Honor Flight Cornhole Fundraiser.

5. This holiday season, you'll have the chance to walk through a path illuminated by light installations, complete with immersive music and interactive activities.

The one-mile path will snake through the grounds of the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Called "Enlighten," the event will debut at the end of November and continue through the start of January.

The show is designed by Lightswitch and Upstaging, which has created similar shows across the U.S. and worked on projects with artists like Hans Zimmer and Paul Mccartney.

Timed tickets are now on sale at meijergardens.org.