Morning Buzz: September 13

1. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is celebrating the grand opening of the new Litehouse Family YMCA in Lowell.

In the former site of impact church, the new YMCA is the result of a nearly two-year fundraising campaign that raised more than $1.1 million for renovations to the building.

The 17,000 square foot space is now home to youth enrichment and sports programming, a state-of-the-art health and wellness center, group fitness classes, and a kid zone.

2. Some of us love shoes and others of us love purses. Well, here's your chance to get a new bag and it's more than just retail therapy, you're supporting a local organization, Community of Hearts.

The Love Purse Auction is Wednesday at the Venue32 in Grand Rapids. It starts at 5 p.m.

Bring a friend and shop 200 "new" and "like new" designers and everyday purses like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach, and more.

Community of Hearts promotes resources for mental health, social, and emotional wellness.

Tickets are $20 and you can get them online at communityofhearts.org.

3. One of the state's largest non-profits is hosting a benefit concert this fall, and tickets go on sale today.

Indie folk band, The Head And The Heart will perform at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids on October 22 in support of Hope Network.

The non-profit is based in Grand Rapids and provides healthcare and life services to 23,000 people all across the state.

Tickets cost between $45 and $85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. You can learn more at hopenetwork.org/benefit.

4. It's back! The Donut And Beer Festival is coming to Battle Creek's MCCU Field and tickets are now on sale.

It's happening on October 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. with VIP getting early access at noon.

The fest will feature local establishments' take on the delicious dessert. Guests will receive sampling tokens with their tickets and a souvenir cup for beer tasting. There will also be various games and live music.

Tickets are at donutandbeerfest.com and have sold out in the past.

5. For those wishing to kick off their ArtPrize experience in a powerful and immersive way, Studio Park is hosting four presentations of Fusion.

Fusion is sonic projections and real-time digital light sculptures that come from sound frequencies within the surrounding space.

The exhibit was created by a duo from Berlin, Germany. The first performance will be this Friday, September 16 at 8:30 p.m. with three other performances on the 18th, 22nd and 28th.

For more details on this and other ArtPrize events in this area just visit Studio Parks’ website.