Morning Buzz: September 13

1. Artists have been busy at work, and now ArtPrize is just in a few days. It begins September 16 at venues across downtown Grand Rapids.

Installation of some of the exhibitions has already begun, including the project in Veterans Memorial Park called "Voices." The grand opening for that installation is on Saturday.

This is the first ArtPrize since 2018 after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus. The event goes for 18 days through October 3.

2. ArtPrize organizers are reminding attendees there's a new way to participate in the event this year.

There will be QR codes on venue signs, the event guide, and every kiosk. Just scan the QR code with a smartphone and it will launch an ArtPrize game for people to find prizes.

Once you find a prize, you have a set amount of time to award it to an artist. The more prizes an artist receives, the better chance they have of winning the $50,000 grand prize.

3. Local non-profit, Samaritas, is hosting its annual Be The Rock Under The Stars fundraiser today.

The event is meant to raise money to support vulnerable populations, including afghan refugees headed to Michigan.

The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. There's craft beer and cocktails,

dinner, and fireworks.

VIP tickets are $150 and regular tickets are $100. Tickets can be bought online.

4. The nation's oldest World War II Veteran celebrated his 112th birthday.

Lawrence Brooks from Louisiana served in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1940. After the war, Brooks got married and had five children. His family now includes 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

For his big milestone, the WWII Veteran gave this advice to others, "Serve God and be nice to people."

5. Two dreams are coming true on the same day: a Florida auto repair shop owner won a one-million-dollar lottery on the same day he and his wife opened their business.

Brian Woodle said he picked up a $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket at a Circle K at the end of his first day of business.

The 46-year-old chose to take a one-time payout of $880,000.