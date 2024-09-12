Morning Buzz: September 12

1. Families who need a little extra help are welcome to come to LINC UP's Feed the Block event this Saturday.

The organization will distribute free food to ensure that individuals in their neighborhood have access to essential resources.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the headquarters, 341 Hall Street. There are many opportunities to volunteer for set up, food distribution, or clean up. Your time and effort will make a difference in the lives of families.

You can scan the QR code in the video for more information or head to lincup.org.

2. September is Alopecia Awareness Month, and a Grand Rapids organization is looking to shed light on the hair-loss disease.

Treasured Brown Girl specializes in "wig boxes" for young girls living with alopecia. This month they're giving away a wig box and a makeover for a girl between the ages of 8 through 16 with alopecia.

Each box comes with a custom, age-appropriate, natural headband wig, and confidence-boosting supplies that include a mirror, nail polish, pens, and accessories for the wig.

The link to register is on your screen and you have until September 18.

3. The John Ball Zoo offers a unique opportunity for guests to explore their grounds while also putting their minds to the test.

The zoo is hosting its first-ever Escape Room Game centered around its Dino Adventures Exhibit.

There are two dates to check it out, Friday the 27th, and Friday, October 4th. The after-hours event is for those 18 and older

The zoo says teams will work against the clock to unravel prehistoric mysteries and solve intricate puzzles.

4. Chocolate lovers are in for a treat as Michigan's finest chocolate makers come together in Grand Rapids to host the second annual Michigan Chocolate Festival.

The celebration will take place at 61 Commerce Southeast in downtown Grand Rapids and feature two market sessions with the first one starting at 10 a.m., alongside a unique collaboration with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra.

You can RSVP on Eventbrite.

5. Fans of rock music, comedy, or both have a couple of shows to look forward to this winter.

Van Andel Arena announced today. The Trans Siberian Orchestra is bringing their tour, "The Lost Christmas Eve," to Grand Rapids.

The band will be performing two shows on Sunday, December 8.

TSO says their tour marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their rock opera, reaching 20 million concertgoers, and surpassing $20-million donated to charity.