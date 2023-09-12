Morning Buzz: September 12

1. Hope Network is taking part in National Suicide Prevention Month with free virtual training sessions for those wanting to learn effective strategies to aid someone who may be thinking about suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Knowing what to say or do can make a difference for those individuals – whether that person is a family member, friend, co-worker, or even a stranger. These training sessions will give you the communication skills needed to possibly save a life.

Get more info at hopenetwork.org.



2. Get jazzed about this, The Hotel District in Downtown Grand Rapids will be full of live music every week thanks to the AHC Hospitality Properties.

Local musicians will be playing live on the J-Dek at the JW Marriott every Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. throughout the month of September.

Enjoy the outdoor seating by the Grand River, J-Deks exceptional French cuisine, and great drinks. Or if jazz is more your thing, check out live jazz every Thursday night through the end of the year at the AC Hotel by Marriott Grand Rapids.

Each artist will curate a featured cocktail for the event and will be giving back a portion of the proceeds to a local beneficiary of their choice.



3. 56 turtle hatchlings are back in their wetland habitat this morning after Consumers Energy rescued them.

The eggs were along the path of the mid-Michigan pipeline, so experts safely moved them, incubated them, and nurtured them over the summer. While some were released safely, several of the Blanding’s turtle hatchlings will continue to be monitored and cared for over the winter, because they're a protected species.

Their chances of survival will be much greater when they're released in the spring - and it can help with future populations.

4. Mark your calendars for Blandford Nature Center's 23rd annual Harvest Festival.

It's happening Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can explore the scenic fall trails, and participate in lots of activities like candle dipping, rope making, a petting zoo, and historic pioneer games. There will also be food and fresh-pressed apple cider.

You can get your tickets ahead of time. It's $10 for members, $13 for non-members. Head to blandfordnaturecenter.org for more information.

5. Get a taste of island life at a new eatery in Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Caribbean Bite is bringing the delicious authentic flavors of the Caribbean like stuffed plantains, steak and chicken dishes, and of course mango, pineapple, and more.

They are now open for both lunch and dinner opening at 11 a.m. each day. Get a look at their dishes by searching the Caribbean Bite on Facebook.