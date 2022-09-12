Morning Buzz: September 12

1. Get ready, this week is the popular fall Just Between Friends sale! The presale is Tuesday and the event kicks off Wednesday and goes through Saturday.

It's happening at the old Art Van building on Alpine in Comstock Park. You can buy tickets and check out the schedule at grandrapids.jbfsale.com.

2. Get ready to do some shopping all for a good cause. This Saturday downtown Holland is hosting its first-ever Back to School charity shopping event.

As part of the Big Give, participating downtown Holland shops and restaurants will donate 15 percent of all sales to support Hand2Hand and Kids' Food Basket.

The community can also help Kids' Food Basket reach its goal of collecting 200,000 decorated bags for sack suppers in September. Just stop by their table on 8th Street to help decorate a brown bag!

For more details, visit biggiveholland.com.

3. The official TikTok account for the City of Holland making a special announcement that the tulips for next year's Tulip Time have packed their bags and headed our way from the Netherlands.

Their cute way of announcing it included the bulbs showing off their best sides, just like a European fashion show. Tulips are planted in the fall to have their best chance of blooming.

4. Not only is fall a good time to plant tulip bulbs, but it's also a great time to do some other gardening. If you need some native plants, you'll be able to pick up all your favorite wildflowers, grasses, and various potted plants at Kent Conservation District's Fall Plant Sale.

You can also pre-order trees and shrubs too. It's happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Eagle Park Drive just north of Meijer Gardens.

Cash, credit card, and check will be accepted.

5. From cookies to cake, and of course lattes, pumpkin spice is everywhere. Now, it's even in the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster tweeted about adding an entry for "that seasonal object of love and hate" defining pumpkin spice as: "a mixture of usually cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and often allspice that is commonly used in pumpkin pie."

Other new food-forward additions highlight dishes and seasonings from around the world like birria {beer e uh}, banh mi, mojo, oat milk, and plant-based.

Merriam-Webster's editor at large says words are only added to the dictionary when it's clear they're consistently used.