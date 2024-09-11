Morning Buzz: September 11

1. September is Suicide Prevention Month, and there are plenty of opportunities to share your support for mental health.

One of them is the 11th annual Suicide Prevention Walk hosted by Gryphon Place. The event is on Saturday, September 21st at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. New this year, there's a panel discussion at 9:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 10. This year is exciting as Gryphon Place is expanding back to downtown Kalamazoo.

The walk route passes by the new location at 505 South Park Street. Walkers are encouraged to go inside and check the office during the walk.

Learn more and sign up by going to gryphon.org.

2. Charitable Union is launching its annual Winter Coat Drive. They're asking for donations of winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, scarves, and mittens or gloves.

Some of the most needed sizes include boys 3t, 6/7, girls, 12 months and 8/10, and men's and women's sizes small through 3xl.

A donation can be made at the center Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at several other businesses listed on their website. Last winter, Charitable Union provided nearly 10,000 winter weather gear items to those in need.

Get all the details at charitableunion.org.

3. Osmow's Shawarma, North America's largest Mediterranean restaurant opened its first location in Grand Rapids.

It's off 28th Street in the East Paris Shopping Center. Known for its signature Shawarma plates, wraps, and a variety of vegetarian and vegan protein options, the chain has built a loyal following across North America with 180 locations and growing.

The restaurant combines traditional Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors with a modern twist, serving fresh, flavorful dishes that appeal to all - from foodies to families to those looking for healthy meals.

4. Imagine the Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra. What would that have sounded like? Find out for yourself as Classical Mystery Tour performs "A Tribute To The Beatles" live in concert with your West Michigan Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 27th at the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon.

The full show presents more than 20 Beatles tunes sung, played, and performed exactly as they were written.

Tickets starting at $28 are available at westmichigansymphony.org or in person at the Frauenthal Center Box Office.

5. A flavorful fall and exceptional experiences await you on Mackinac Island at Mission Point Resort.

Indulge in seasonal flavors across all three of the resort's restaurants – Chianti, Round Island Kitchen, and Bistro on the Greens.

Each just-launched fall menu. Also, take in the colors on the running trails or by biking around the island. Make sure to maximize your stay by booking one of Mission Point's packages.

Learn more by going to missionpoint.com.