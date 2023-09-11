Morning Buzz: September 11

1. The USS Silversides Submarine Museum is honoring 9/11 in a very special way. The temporary exhibit opens in Muskegon today - with a beam from the World Trade Center as the centerpiece.

It will focus on those who stepped in to help that day, educating our youth and others about how they can remember and honor our first responders.

During tonight's soft opening from 4-6 p.m., there will be a Boy Scouts salute, special speakers, and a special flyover from the hooligan's flight team.

The exhibit will remain for the school year, and teachers are encouraged to bring their students for field trips.

To learn more, head to silversidesmuseum.org.

2. Priority Health is teaming up with Catholic Charities West Michigan to distribute diapers, wipes, and other essential infant care products this week.

The event will benefit up to 300 families in Muskegon. More than care products, this event is designed to equip parents and caregivers with the tools necessary to create nurturing and safe family environments.

The event is Wednesday at Catholic Charities West Michigan at 1720 Park Street, starting at 4:30 it will continue as long as supplies last. Head to ccwestmi.org for information.

3. The Fulton Street Farmers Market is paying it forward with a tasty event on September 14.

The annual farm-to-fork event titled 'Breaking Bread' will feature a five-course dinner prepared by local chefs like those from Bistro Bella Vita, MDRD, Apertivo, and more. Those gathered to enjoy the meal will also be discussing food security in our communities.

Tickets are $150 per plate and all the proceeds from the event will benefit Degage Ministries as those suffering from homelessness can also find themselves in food deserts. You can get more information at degageministries.org.

4. The rock band Fall Out Boy is heading to Grand Rapids next year.

The band will play at Van Andel Arena on March 26.

It's all part of Fall Out Boy's tour, which will also feature Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play.

The presale starts at 9:30 a.m. on September 13. General ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on September 15 at vanandelarena.com.

5. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has been named as a finalist for best small airport according to USA Today.

A total of 20 airports are on the list and right now the GRR airport is in tenth place in the public vote. Alabama's Huntsville International is currently in first.

The Ford Airport recently expanded its Concourse A adding eight new gates and new concessions. If you want to cast your vote, head to 10best.com.

The vote for America’s best small airport closes Monday, October 2.