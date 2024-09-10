Morning Buzz: September 10

1. This year is the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the U.S. the "Community Day Of Remembrance And Scout Salute” is a daylong salute to those who lost their lives.

The event will begin at sunrise tomorrow on the plaza outside the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids. Color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments will raise the flag to half-staff.

The Salvation Army band is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program of speakers. The final salute will take place at 7:59 p.m., followed by echo taps to close the event at sundown.

For a full list of events in Grand Rapids and around the state, visit the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America Facebook page.

2. Kent District Library is announcing the next Nexus Summit: AI For Business.

This event is where the brightest local minds in artificial intelligence, technology, innovation, and legal considerations will come together to explore the future of AI and its impact on the world of business.

Some of the speakers include leading data privacy attorney, Amy Baddley, and Kent District Library's user experience manager, Morgan Hanks. This event will take place on October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the KDL Service and Meeting Center.

The event will be repeated on October 5 at the Kentwood Branch. Register to reserve a seat at kdl.org.

3. The Women's Sports And Health Expo is coming to Devos Place this winter.

This premier event will offer participants of all ages an opportunity to learn more about nutrition, injury prevention, mental health, and sports psychology.

The expo is partnering with the West Michigan Sports Commission's Victory Lap Community Fund. It helps fund teams, individuals, events, or facilities that help give access to those who cannot afford to participate in healthy activities and sports.

A portion of every registration fee for the women's sports and health expo go directly to the victory lap community fund. The event is coming up on February 22.

To learn more or participate as a vendor or sponsor, visit wshexpo.com.

4. It's a simulated town in which students learn financial literacy, explore careers, and learn firsthand how communities grow and thrive.

Now a couple of new storefronts have been added to the junior achievement biztown and finance park at the Huizenga Family Ja Free Enterprise Center.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony they welcomed Grand Rapids Community College and Gentex Corporation. These new spaces are hoping to create a learning environment to held kids succeed in the future.

To learn more head to michigangreatlakes.ja.org.

5. The S.S. Milwaukee Clipper has lived many lives over her 120 years, so you know "The Queen Of The Great Lakes" has stories to share.

For the first time since she returned to Muskegon, the ship will offer haunted tours. They are Friday and Saturday nights in October from 8 to 11 p.m.

You'll explore multiple decks of the boat. Also, on October 26 starting at 8 p.m. they're hosting a Monster Mash Dance.

To book your tour head to milwaukeeclipper.com.