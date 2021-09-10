Morning Buzz: September 10

1. An updated outdoor area for your kids to unwind and for all to enjoy. Roberto Clemente Park in Grand Rapids is reopening today.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other city leaders will unveil improvements at 4 this afternoon.

The $1.5 million dollar project began last year, it includes a new outdoor discovery area, natural play space, and improvements to accessibility, infrastructure, seating, lighting, landscaping, and more.

Funding for the project is provided by the parks millage that passed in 2013 along with a grant from the DNR, and the city's environmental services department.

2. A cemetery in Grand Rapids has become West Michigan's first accredited arboretum.

Oakhill Cemetery, which is city-owned and located off Hall Street, just got level one accreditation for its landscaping.

This means they can now serve as an educational space that promotes tree diversity, conservation, research, and history.

The city's Parks Department says they're proud the cemetery is contributing to the tree canopy, tree diversity in Grand Rapids, and are hoping for a higher accreditation in the future.

3. A true sign it's hockey season soon! The Griffins installed their latest decal on the front window of Van Andel Arena on Thursday.

It took crews about two hours to put the new signs up. The Griffs' home opener is a little more than five weeks away, scheduled for October 15.

4. Facebook is expanding its vision with new smart glasses. The social media giant is teaming up with Ray Ban for Ray-Ban Stories.

These new smart glasses can answer phone calls, listen to music, take photos, and record up to 30 seconds of video.

They come equipped with Facebook assistant voice commands and built-in open-ear speakers. The smart glasses pair with the new Facebook view app so you can directly share photos and videos on sites like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

They cost $299 and come in 20 different styles. The glasses are available online and in select stores.

5. Peleton had teamed up with brands like Nike and Adidas in the past, but now it's launching its first collection, called Peloton Apparel.

The fall 2021 line features a mix of men's, women's, and gender-neutral styles and accessories. they range in price from $15 to $118.

Peloton says its members and instructors tested the collection out to make sure it's "high performing and body inclusive."