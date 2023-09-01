Morning Buzz: September 1

1. It's a week full of live dance performances, classes and so much more and now you can submit your entry to be a part of it.

The 15th annual RAD Fest will take place February 29 through March 3.

Right now, they're looking for movement-based work for next year's festival. All submissions are due by October 15.

To learn more about the categories and to get your piece entered head to midwestradfest.org/submit.



2. You can eat, shop, and dance your way around the world at the 2023 International Festival Of Holland. It'll take place on Saturday, September 30 from 2-7 p.m., at the Holland Civic Center Place.

This is a free, family-friendly event that will feature international artists, a festival mercado, a children's fiesta, a world arena soccer jamboree, and this year, a parade of flags.

To learn more about the festival or sign up for the parade head to internationalfestivalholland.com.

3. Another West Michigan Chick-Fil-A, getting ready for its grand opening. The brand new restaurant along Alpine Avenue will be welcoming hungry patrons starting on September 7. This will be

the second Chick-Fil-A in the City of Walker and the restaurant chain has been working with city leaders to make sure there isn't any added traffic congestion with the opening of the new location.

4. Ottawa County's Farmland Preservation Program hosting a night of delights to celebrate farmland preservation.

Farms Are the Tapas will be held on September 28 at the Red Shed in Hudsonville from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy farm-to-table tapas creations, a virtual silent auction, and there will also be a chef cooking competition as well.

To register and purchase tickets head to miottawa.org/tapas.

5. John Ball Zoo will be holding a three-day celebration for all things meerkats this weekend.

From Saturday to Monday, enjoy live music, specialty foods, and animal activities to help raise awareness for meerkat conservation efforts.

The meerkat habitat was the first one in the world to be awarded a sustainable sites initiative certification.

Tickets for Meerkat Mania can be purchased online or at the zoo.