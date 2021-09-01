Morning Buzz: September 1

1. It's time to snag the job! It's time to freshen your resume and dress to impress for a statewide job fair happening today.

From 10 to 2, multiple restaurants will be looking for new employees at the J.W. Marriott in Grand Rapids.

They are looking to hire 1000 new supervisors, managers, and general managers for Applebee's, MOD Pizza, Olga's Kitchen, and Wendy's.

There's even a $5000 signing bonus for key positions.

To sign up for an interview, click here.

2. Blandford Nature Center is celebrating the life and achievements of founder Dr. Mary Jane Dockeray.

From September 8-11, people can view an exhibit about Dockeray's life. This multiple-day exhibit will highlight her passions and accomplishments over the span of several decades.

Dockeray passed away in August and was 93 at the time.

3. Come party like it's 1899 at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site in Muskegon.

September 11 from 6-9 p.m. there will be tours, followed by dinner created from the menus of parties hosted by the Hackley's during the Victorian Era.

Tickets are being sold by the table.

More details can be found at lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. The Red Cross really needs blood donations, and it's partnering with sports clips to offer an incentive.

Donations have dropped locally by about 10 percent, so supplies are critically low, and there's a concert the need will increase following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets this month will get a coupon for a free sports clips haircut.

If you give between September 3-7, you'll also get a red cross campfire mug while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross App, or head to redcrossblood.org.

5. According to the 2022 edition of the Farmer's Almanac, Michigan is set to have a frigid winter next year.

It's being dubbed the "Season of Shivers" with most of the U.S. experiencing below-average temperatures.

Officials are saying that "this coming winter could be one of the longest and coldest that we've seen in years."