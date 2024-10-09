Morning Buzz: October 9

1. Get in the Halloween spirit by attending BattleGR's Bish Bash Monster Mash on October 12 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Enjoy laser tag, axe throwing, archery tag, hungry hippo chow down, and more.

The event will also have pumpkin decorating, a Halloween costume contest, and indoor trick-or-treating.

Purchase your ticket online for $30 per person or at the door for $35. 50 percent of ticket sales go directly to Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

2.'Projector Night' at the Wealthy Theatre is returning with a fresh line-up of films this month guaranteed to frighten you.

The special edition of the series features the work of local, regional, and national filmmakers with Michigan connections.

The docket includes 85 minutes of scary short movies, followed by a 'q and a session' with the filmmakers.

You can get scared on October 16 starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $8 for a full list of the films and future Projector Nights, go to the Wealthy Theatre's website.

3. Prepare for an exciting blend of sports, comedy, and incredible stunts. Dude Perfect Hero World Tour is making a stop at Van Andel Arena on July 30.

Having garnered numerous accolades, including the Youtube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million subscribers, multiple streamy awards, and more, this show will keep you laughing and cheering all night long.

Grab your tickets now by going to vanandelarena.com.

4. Gimme's Par and Grill, a distinctive dining and entertainment venue, is scheduled to open its doors in downtown Grand Rapids this fall.

The two-story venue is next to the Grand Rapids Art Museum and Rosa Parks Circle. It can accommodate more than 200 people and offers state-of-the-art interactive entertainment with trackman golf technology.

There will also be full brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. The venue will offer year-round golf leagues, which you can start signing up for now.

Learn more at gimmespar.com.

5. Tickets are on sale now for Muskegon's first-ever bourbon festival. It’s happening on November 2 at the city's Museum of History and Science.

The festival will feature more than 100 whiskeys, a cocktail station, as well as food trucks, and live music.

The day will be split into two separate sessions.

To get your tickets, you can head over to the event's social media pages for more information.