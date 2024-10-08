Morning Buzz: October 8

1. Meals on Wheels needs your help getting food to seniors in our area.

The organization is asking for volunteers to help deliver emergency meal boxes on Wednesday.

The boxes of shelf-stable food help prepare folks for the winter weather -- which may impact future deliveries.

You can head over to mealsonwheels.org to sign up and learn about other ways to volunteer your time.

2. Kalamazoo County leaders are taking steps to combat homelessness.

The County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of the Holiday Inn and Suites property on Cork Street in Kalamazoo to turn into a shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The county, alongside city partners, raised $5.2 million for the project. The county hopes to take ownership of the property by the end of this year, and then it will undergo extensive renovations before it can operate as a shelter.

Officials hope that the process will be completed by mid-2025.

3. Davenport University and Gentex now have an education partnership. The agreement provides scholarships to Gentex employees and their family members.

The goal is to allow organizations to invest in their employee's growth and retain talent.

These scholarships are renewable for up to four years. The university will also bring the admissions department to Gentex employees to make it easier to apply and enroll in the program.

Learn more at davenport.edu.

4. It's time once more for some magnificent melty mouthwatering goodness. The Grilled Cheese Festival will be at Fuller Park on October 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

At the event, sample competitors grilled cheese sandwich entries and vote for your favorite. Also, you'll be able to try grilled cheese sandwiches and soup from local food truck vendors and relax to the tunes of Jake and Jimmy Band and Jason Eller. There will also be kids' activities as well.

5. Something silly is coming to LMCU Ballpark. The Banana Ball World Tour will be stopping in West Michigan next summer, marking the first time the unique version of the sport will be played in the state of Michigan.

Banana Ball was made popular by the Savannah Bananas. They're an exhibition team that keeps the crowd entertained with choreographed dances, live bands, and playing on stilts.

The Savannah Bananas' rival, the Party Animals, will play at LMCU Ballpark on June 12, 13, and 14.

They expect tickets to sell out within hours of going on sale, so if you want a chance to snag a seat, you'll have to join the ticket lottery list. You can head to our website to register.