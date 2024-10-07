Morning Buzz: October 7

1. The Grand Rapids Ballet is opening its season with "Symphony Of Movement", an intimate collaboration with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

It runs from October 11-13 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. This production will feature four performances, showcasing three acclaimed works and a world premiere. The dancers will share the stage with live accompaniment from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Tickets start at $40 and you can get yours at grballet.com.

2. An interactive dinner theatre with a purpose. Head to the Dock Youth Center in Grand Rapids on October 19 for a delicious meal and theatrical performance focused on raising awareness and action around the struggle of homelessness.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $50. You can learn more and get yours at brownpapertickets.com.

3. A senior living center in Grand Rapids is expanding.

Beacon Hill at Eastgate, near Plymouth Avenue, will add 103 one—and two-bedroom independent living residences. It is also redeveloping its assisted living and memory care apartments.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2026 and is expected to be done by 2028. The expansion will bring new amenities to the site, like a coffee shop.

The Senior Living Center also plans on building 51 more independent living apartment homes later.

4. Skeletons have appeared all over Grand Haven for this year's "Bones About Town".

From now until Halloween, these skeletal figures will greet the brave souls and participate in a ghoulish fall festival on October 26 that will take over the streets of downtown and Centertown.

These skeletons are in fierce competition. Cast your vote for the most original, funniest,

and spookiest skeletons each day until noon on October 25.

Voting booths will be hidden within participating businesses. You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.

5. Bring your short game to downtown Grand Rapids.

Big Mini Putt Club is on Ionia Avenue. It's walk-in only with 9 holes of mini golf, and free games like Nintendo 64, darts, giant Jenga, air hockey, skeeball, arcade basketball, and more.

There is a limited menu available from The Local Taqueria, Luna. There is also a full bar for all of those 21 years old and older.

Learn more by going to bigminiputtclub.com.