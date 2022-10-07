Morning Buzz: October 7

1. There is still time to get involved in Saturday's Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's. It's completely free to walk, but individuals and teams need to register and are encouraged to raise money that will help patients living with the disease, plus their loved ones and caregivers. It's starts at Calder Plaza. Registration opens at 9am with the walk kicking off at 10am. Learn more at act.alz.org.

2. On Sunday the Blue Bridge will look a little differently to pay tribute to firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. It's all part of a national campaign called Light The Night. The bridge will bring a matrix of red, maroon and crimson shimmering lights and a memorial wreath will be placed their as well. The display will continue until October 12 as an ode to Fire Prevention Week.

3. An update from Bissell Pet Foundation. They say they've brought more than 120 animals from Florida shelters to New York, Virginia and Ohio. It's the largest pet transport flight to leave Naples since Hurricane Ian hit.

4. The Muskegon Museum of History and Science will be hosting its second-annual ‘Fright Night at the Museum’ to celebrate Halloween. Fright Night at the Museum will be held Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. This event is recommended for visitors aged 13 and up. Tickets are $18 for museum members

and $20 for non-members and can be purchased ahead of time at frightnight2022.eventbrite.com with cash at the door.

5. It’s officially spooky season! To celebrate, McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Halloween Pails. The famous trio – McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin – first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.