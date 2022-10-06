Morning Buzz: October 6

1. AT&T cracking down on spam texting. With the launch of the latest operating systems for Apple and Android devices it’s easier than ever to report a suspicious text. For Apple users, a “report junk” link should appear below the text. When you click that, you’ll have the option to delete that message and report the sender. For Android users – when you open the conversation, select options (the three dots in the upper right) then choose “details” and “block.” Both of these methods will alert the AT&T security team automatically so that they can evaluate the message and trace it. The provider says they can then block similar messages from that sender, take down malicious websites, and even share the information with other carriers so they can also take action.

2. Grand Rapids Police Department is hosting a recruiting event where people can learn more about the application process and practice for the physical fitness test. The event is set for Monday, October 10 at Garfield Park from 4pm - 7pm. The event is a drop-in format. Learn more by visiting joingrpd.com.

3. Broadway Grand Rapids announcing $30 RUSH tickets for students, teachers and veterans for all performances of Tootsie, while available. A valid school or military ID is required and the limit is 2 tickets per person. You can buy them in-person one hour prior to the show at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office. Tootsie will be on stage from October 11 - 16.

4. Dress to the nines to celebrate Halloween at JW Marriott's "Just Wicked". The 21+ event will feature haunted spirits, music and a costume contest judged by a surprise special guest. It's on Saturday, October 29 from 9pm - 1am. Tickets are $20 but for those in the Halloween spirit you can purchase a table in the "R.I.P" section for $600. Tickets can be purchased HERE and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Autism Support of Kent County.

5. The 11th annual She Runs Grand Rapids race is open for registration. The half marathon, 10k and 5k event will take place Sunday, April 30, 2023 with a new course.

She Runs started in 2013 as Gazelle Girl, to celebrate Title IX.

For more information and to register, go to sherunsgr.com.