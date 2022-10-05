Morning Buzz: October 5

1. October 10 is World Mental Health Day and the Children's Healing Center is getting the community involved to recognize it. That day the organization is asking people to share a photo of themselves wearing green and tagging the center using #CHC1010. For each individual in the shared photo, the Center will add a link to a paper chain around the building. The goal is to have 2,000 participants represented by 2,000 links to surround the 7,000 square foot building.

2. The City of Kentwood is holding their annual South Kent Community Expo on Tuesday, October 25. It's free to attend and will go from 9am to 12:30pm at the Kentwood Activities Center. More information on the city's website.

3. Restaurant Week GR is back this year from November 4-12. This year there will be two options. Two or more courses for just $25 or less or two or more courses for $25 or more. Many places will also have special dessert or drink pairings. The digital pass will be back as well.

4. The Price is Right LIVE! returns to the Wharton Center's Great Cobb Hall on October 23 at 6pm. Those who attend have the chance to win part of the more than $12 million in cash and prizes that are being given away. Tickets can be purchase at whartoncenter.com.

5. Gateway Mission is coming together with the community to share a Thanksgiving Feast at Hope College DeVos Fieldhouse on November 23 at 6pm. Along with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Gateway Mission is also partnering with local churches to gather items for 500 care boxes that will be given to guests. For more information or to learn more about volunteering opportunities go to hopefoundhere.org/gtb.

