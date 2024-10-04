Morning Buzz: October 4

1. A new veterinary hospital is coming to Grand Rapids' southeast side.

"BluePearl" announcing they're moving to a new location off East Paris Avenue.

It'll be nearly double the size of their old one, with new equipment and up-to-date tools to diagnose and treat pets.

The company says 71 employees will move to the new hospital, and they have several open positions too. The hospital opens on Tuesday, October 15.

2. A first-of-its-kind facility for Parkinson's patients is coming to Michigan.

The Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness will be in Farmington Hills and will be a world-class facility where those impacted by Parkinson's can access a range of activity-based programs completely free of charge.

Upon completion, the 30,000-square-foot facility will offer approximately 70 hours of weekly programming. It's expected to open in mid-2025.

You can learn more by going to KirkGibsonFoundation.org.

3. The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Muskegon-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in the Walk To End Alzheimer's.

It's happening on October 19 at Hackley Park. Registration is at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk immediately follows.

Last year last year they raised more than $81,000 for Alzheimer's and dementia care, support, and critical research.

To learn more or sign up for the walk just head to their website.

4. The Salvation Army Kroc Center's ever-popular Monster Mash is back this month.

The event will be held on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.

This free event will feature "trunk-or-treating" in Kroc's east parking lot, giving families a fun and safe alternative to trick-or-treating in their own neighborhoods.

Multiple Kroc Center and other Salvation Army groups will be distributing candy and other information, along with local businesses.

5. Calling all artists! Rehmann and the Detroit Red Wings announced the return of their themed art contest on November 1. This year's theme, fandom fusion, will highlight and celebrate the unsung heroes of the sport: the fans.

To enter, submit a 24" by 30" creation that can be framed, such as a drawing, painting, etching, or another type of two-dimensional art. Pieces will be judged based on creativity, originality, and theme.

The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four Red Wings tickets.