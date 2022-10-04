Morning Buzz: October 4

1. To help defend against the growing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches, Comcast is encouraging eligible small business owners in West Michigan to apply for free technology makeover services. Comcast Rise is a multi-faceted program created to strengthen and empower small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. The deadline to apply is October 16. Go to comcastrise.com.

2. Brody's Be Café in Ada needs support to continue supporting the community. Everyone is invited to their fundraiser on Thursday, October 6 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. Taste amazing smoothies and specialty drinks along with small plates from The Garage of Ada and Lalo's Mexican Grill. Tickets are on Eventbrite.

3. On Saturday, October 8 at 11am at LMCU Ballpark the community is invited to be a part of the biggest group of people ever assembles to do a simultaneous exercise, the jumping jack. There is no cost to enter but donations are encouraged to support the Big Give. Register HERE.

4. Michigan State Police are teaming up with local non-profits to collect coats for those in need. Now thru November 25 you can take donations to MSP Posts and weigh station facilities in each MSP district. The ask that coats are new or lightly used in condition but any size is welcome.

5. Enjoy the beautiful fall colors. The County Road Association of Michigan is working with 83 county road agencies to develop their list of the best county roads in the state for fall colors. Check out the full list HERE.