Morning Buzz: October 31

1. Downtown Zeeland is hosting its 12th Trick Or Treat On Main Street this afternoon.

A stretch of the street is still closed by construction -- but trick-or-treaters can go business-to-business collecting candy.

Children should pick up bags from the West Michigan Community Bank tent to get started and get free donuts and cider from Zeeland Bakery.

Trick Or Treat On Main Street runs from 3 to 5 -- so families can return to their neighborhoods for trick-or-treating from 5 to 7.

2. Celebrate Halloween with feathered friends at Albatross Aviary's haunted open house.

It's today in Grand Rapids from 4 to 8 p.m. This family-friendly event is designed for guests of all ages.

Highlights include a haunted aviary walk-through, photo booth, outdoor movie screening, and cider and donuts.

You can find all the details at albatrossaviary.org.

3. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital hosted its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event for pediatric patients.

Mary Free Bed's Outdoor Therapy Garden was transformed into the "Mary Cemetery" by the inpatient pediatric staff, offering sights, frights, and bites.

Patients also enjoyed a donuts and cider bar, a specialty coffee bar with "scream" and sugar, and lots of games.

This event was hosted by the Mary Free Bed Kids inpatient team and supported by the Mary Free Bed Guild, and the Mary Free Bed Foundation.

4. A philanthropic company wants to pay you cold hard cash for your sweet stash to benefit us, troops, overseas. Healthy Wages 'Cash For Candy' program will pay $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.

Individuals can donate their excess, unwanted, and unopened candy to the "Friends Of The Troops" nonprofit organization on or before November 15 and get directly paid for it.

Find full submission details and instructions online at healthywage.com/cash4candy.