Morning Buzz: October 31

1. The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR kicks off on Friday for a nine-day culinary celebration.

Back by popular demand, more than 40 participating restaurants are offering special Restaurant Week GR menus. This year, the event menus will feature at least two courses for $25 or less, or two plus courses for $25 or more.

Many restaurants will also offer additional dessert and drink pairings.

The digital pass is also back and for every check-in through the pass, Experience Grand Rapids donates $1 to a scholarship fund through the Grand Rapids Community College's Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

To get the digital pass and to learn more, head to restaruantweekgr.com.

2. Patients and families at Mary Free Bed had a bit of Halloween fun with the Outdoor Therapy Garden transformed into the Mary Cemetery.

On Friday, people played yard games, listened to music, and even enjoyed mini mule hayrides.

Those with Mary Free Bed said a bit of scare-apy definitely went a long way.

3. Krispy Kreme is celebrating the spookiest day of the year, with a deal you can't resist! Today, anyone with a costume can get a free donut.

All you have to do is go to any Krispy Kreme location dressed up in your most frightening outfit, and you will receive a freebie. The best part, you don't need to buy anything to get this deal.

4. One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween treat. The Powerball Jackpot is now a staggering $1 billion!

Seven tickets matched five numbers on Saturday, but no one got the Powerball.

It's only the second time in 30 years of Powerball that the Jackpot hit a billion dollars.

The biggest of all time was $1.586 billion in January 2016.

5. Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, but soon there will be helpful for those needing extra guidance in how to cook the perfect turkey.

Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line will be available starting November 1. People who need to chat with turkey experts for some cooking tips can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

This year, the brand is also giving away turkey talk line comfort calendars. It not only has prepping tips but shopping advice like when to buy.

All you have to do is get your hands on one is visit the website. The brand will also be giving away Instacart, Spafinder, and headspace gift cards.