Morning Buzz: October 30

1. The smallest patients at Trinity Health Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit dressed up for the holiday! The NICU nurses handmade each costume. From a lion and an elephant to Rapunzel!

The outfits are created to fit around the monitors and cords, so care isn't interrupted. Trinity Health says this is a way to ensure families don't miss a milestone.

2. Get ready for a holiday shopping party, an adults-only event celebrating Indigenous artistry and holiday cheer.

The event is taking place on Friday, November 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bead And Powwow Supply located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

You'll have the chance to explore a curated selection of handmade goods, from beautiful jewelry to artisan-crafted home decor, all celebrating indigenous craftsmanship.

The event includes exclusive access to their limited-edition holiday collections and special discounts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their Eventbrite page.

3. Magic at the Mill at Windmill Island Gardens is back for a 3rd year, and you can get your tickets starting Friday.

The event features a "tulip field" of 1000 LED blossoms that light up synchronized to holiday music creating a light show.

While outside, guests can enjoy the festive sounds of the antique Dutch street organ playing old and modern holiday favorites. Of course, no holiday is complete without goodies, so there will be plenty of European-style snacks available too.

The opening weekend is December 6 and 7. Grab your tickets at magic.windmillisland.com.

4. A broken McDonald's McFlurry machine, arguably one of life's greatest nuisances, has finally been solved thanks to a court ruling.

McDonald's franchises haven't been able to fix the soft serve ice cream machines on their own because manufacturing company Taylor owns the copyright and exclusive rights to fix the machines, until now.

The United States Copyright Office granted a copyright exemption last week that gives restaurants the "right to repair" the machines by bypassing the digital locks that prevented them from being fixed.

The inability to make timely fixes has been a bane of the customers' existence, so much so, that there's a third-party website called mcbroken.com that tracks their availability.