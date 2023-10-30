Morning Buzz: October 30

1. It's a popular destination for many and is known as the "music city,” and soon you'll be able to get there a little faster.

Starting next June, you'll be able to get a non-stop flight to Nashville thanks to Southwest Airlines.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport says they're increasing their "connectivity" to the southeast with additional service to Nashville International Airport.

The new seasonal service will offer nonstop flights on Saturdays and Sundays. The service is also offered by one other carrier at Ford International Airport.

Tickets are now on sale at southwest.com.

2. Abercrombie and Fitch: remember the store and the smell of it?

The brand first rose to popularity in the 90s and 2000s, and now it's back with a rebrand. It just opened up a location at Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

The company ditched its heavily-perfumed, dimly lit stores, and traded it for something a bit brighter.

The store is in the JC Penney wing next to Vera Bradley.

This is just one of the latest additions to Woodland Mall. In September it welcomed Versona, and the entertainment venue, "main event" is slated to open sometime next year.

3. The downtown Kalamazoo movie theater that's sat empty for three years will soon be reopening under new ownership.

AMC last operated the Portage Street 10 but chose to close the location, along with six others across the country, in late 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now on November 10, it'll open as KP Cinemas.

Crews have been working on upgrades since June and plans include a bigger menu, full bar, and those comfy recliner seats.

More additions will be coming next summer, they'll add two premium large format screens with immersive audio.

4. Michigan's favorite pop company, Faygo, just launched a new flavor based on a favorite frozen treat.

"Faygo Dreamin – Orange Creme" tastes like an orange creamsicle. The pop will come in 20 and 24-ounce bottles and is caffeine-free.

The company is celebrating the launch of the new pop with the "Never Stop Dreamin'" campaign, and they will have giveaways like shirts, hats, sleep masks, and candles on Faygo's social media pages.

The pop is available to purchase now.

5. A Kendall College of Art and Design alum was recently named a finalist on one of Food Network's Halloween-inspired programs.

Rebecca DeGroot competed against seven other artists on the fourth season of "Outrageous Pumpkins". The show focused on competitors carving pumpkins, with the best ones moving forward week after week.

The prize is up for grabs: $25,000.

DeGroot did so well that she ended up in the season finale, but finished fourth overall.

Now that the competition is over, DeGroot has returned home to Texas, where she will continue focusing on her career as a tattoo artist.