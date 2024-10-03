Morning Buzz: October 3

1. Where weather meets feelings. ️Grand Rapids Children's Museum's newest interactive exhibit helps kids and families "weather life's storms."

The i understand Kimberly Mutch Bergner mental wellness exhibit, "Weathering Emotions" opens this Friday. Explore emotions like sunny happiness and stormy sadness through the wonders of nature.

Also, the exhibit will feature the voice of Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent at ABC News.

Learn more at grcm.org.

2. The Kalamazoo Nature Center has been awarded a $1.29 million grant by the Michigan Public Service Commission to add 24 electric vehicle charging stations and four electric bike charging stations.

The chargers will be installed on the main campus. The nature center says the carport-style solar panels will be suspended on overhead frames so vehicles can be parked below.

The nature center plans to contract with local firms to complete the work, which is expected to begin in mid-November and be completed by mid-August of next year.

3. Get ready, because the Flashlight Tour is making its return. Immerse yourself in the fascinating realm of historic sites with the relaunch of this one-of-a-kind experience at the Hackley and Hume Historic Sites on October 12.

This 60-minute immersive journey allows you to shed light on the hidden stories nestled within these historic homes. Guided by an expert, your group will navigate through the floors, unveiling captivating artifacts and indulging in a blend of fascinating, whimsical, and spine-tingling tales.

Limited spots are available so get your ticket now by going to lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. The Niles Scream Park has been named the top scary haunt attraction in the country.

The park offers 44 acres of blood-curdling fear. Unlike other haunted houses, Niles rebuilds all six major attractions each year to provide you with completely new and unique shows.

While you're trembling, you'll be helping a good cause. In 2023, the park donated more than $153,000 to local charities. Learn more and buy your tickets online by going to haunted.org.

5. This fall, Celebration Cinema is offering a unique movie-going experience with the help of Long Road Distillers.

The two companies have teamed up for the canned film series, which pairs classic movies with specialty cocktails to enjoy alongside the films.

Every Wednesday through November 6, the movie theater chain will have showings for the movies at select celebration cinemas.

Tickets are on sale for $6 and each film begins at 8 p.m. For the series schedule head to celebrationcinema.com.