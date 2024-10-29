Morning Buzz: October 29

1. More changes are coming to the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2025.

Organizers announced a chance to start location about two months ago, but now there are four new routes.

Also new this year, are three spirit stations and four spectator areas. The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is May 3-4.

To see the new routes or to register head to zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.

2. Bones from the Clapp Family Mastodon found in 2022 have finally finished drying.

Now that they're dried, the next step is to begin 3D scanning to create a replica that will later be used in an exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The goal is to share the discovery of the Mastodon, which they say roamed the land over 13,000 years ago. Grand Rapids Public Museum plans to install the Clapp Family Mastodon's exhibit sometime in fall 2025.

3. Join the Salvation Army as they start the holiday giving season on November 8 at their Red Kettle Kickoff in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event is on the Blue Bridge from 5 to 6 p.m. and the bridge lights will turn from blue to red at dusk. Enjoy holiday music from the Salvation Army brass band and a special performance from the Potter House Gospel Choir.

The Salvation Army Canteen will also be at the event with free coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts.

4. New Holland Brewing and Distilling Co. is finally releasing its New Dragon's Milk product line, collaborating with leading toy and game company Hasbro.

They're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the world's greatest roleplaying game, dungeons and dragons. The expansion includes two limited-edition releases, D20 Brew Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey.

The limited-edition D20 brew release will be available at select retail locations with both products available online nationwide starting November 16.

5. Are you ready for a frightfully fun time? Join the Grand Rapids Children's Museum for a trick-or-treat event on Wednesday, October 30 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Make sure to wear your costume and show off your moves at the glow dance party, make a ghoulish creation at the spooky slime factory, and pin the pumpkin to win a free one-year family membership.

This event is included with regular admission so don't miss out on this beautiful night.