Morning Buzz: October 28

1. Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween.

There's a cheeseburger and french fries, Batman, Superman, and a turtle, and those aren't all of them. The hospital's Child and Family Life Team made 200 costumes for parents to choose from, and according to Corewell Health Beat, all 117 babies in the NICU will have their own by Halloween.

2. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, October 29.

The day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

Collection sites may be at pharmacies, hospitals, or other locations.

To find a site near you for dropping off drugs, go to takebackday.dea.gov.

3. It's time for the annual Corgi Meet-Up! This year's event will be held on Saturday, October 29 at Johnson Park in Walker at 10 a.m.

Dogs are welcome to be in costume, but all dogs must be on a leash.

More information can be found at facebook.com/corgisinthepark.

4. Need Thanksgiving dinner? Holland Civic Center has you covered!

Their chef is making homemade meals for people to take home, reheat, and enjoy with the family.

The main course will be a whole turkey, basted or smoked, with plenty of sides and dessert.

If this sounds like a good deal, order by November 8 at hollandciviccenter.com.

5. Today is a day to indulge in sweets because it's National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate comes from cocoa, which has a bitter taste and needs to be fermented. Sugar or condensed milk is often added to sweeten it up.

There are many different kids of chocolate including sweet, milk, white, and unsweetened baking chocolate.