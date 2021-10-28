Morning Buzz: October 28

1. Patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital got to witness superheroes in action firsthand.

Spider-Man scaled the building along the medical mile in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, and Black Panther was there too, keeping an eye out from the ground below.

Kids who are healthy enough got to watch from the patio outside, but the kids in their hospital rooms may have had the best view.

Superheroes visit the hospital each year for Halloween. There are several other activities planned to celebrate the holiday throughout the week.

2, The Grand Rapids Art Museum has confirmed that the popular traveling exhibit, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, will be coming to Grand Rapids in 2022.

The exhibit will open on October 1, 2022, and run through January 15 of 2023. The exhibit began its touring schedule in 2017 and recently wrapped up a three-month run at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn last month.

The exhibit features over 20 puppets including Kermit the Frog, Grover, Ernie, and Bert, handwritten scripts from Sam and friends, along with set models and storyboards.

Learn more at artmuseumgr.org.

3. Anticipation is building ahead of this Saturday's matchup between the University of Michigan and MIchigan State University. But that excitement comes with a warning from Michigan State Athletics, watch

out for fake tickets!

Spartan Athletics says they've received reports of ticket fraud and scams. It's safest to buy tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office or a visiting team office, StubHub, or msuspartans.com.

4. When crisis strikes, they are first on the scene. Be sure to thank the first responders in your life for National First Responders Appreciation Day.

Nurses, doctors, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders never ask for a thank you, but today is the perfect time to give them one.

Companies are even stepping in to sweeten the deal. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free coffee and donut to first responders all day, and Budweiser is offering workers a beer on them by visiting abeeronbud.com.

5. If you're looking for a reason to treat yourself to something

sweet, look no further on National Chocolate Day!

It celebrates all things chocolate, whether it's in a bar, covering fruit, or a milkshake, go ahead and indulge.

With more than 500 flavors available, it will be easy to find something you like. If you're stuck thinking chocolate isn't good for you, reports say small amounts of chocolate can lower blood pressure, and chocolate milk is a good post-workout recovery drink.